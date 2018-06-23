South Africa

Power to Joburg inner city expected to be restored on Saturday night

23 June 2018 - 13:01 By Timeslive
“Restoration of power is anticipated to be sometime tonight‚” City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said on Saturday.
“Restoration of power is anticipated to be sometime tonight‚” City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said on Saturday.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

Power to the Johannesburg inner city is expected to be restored sometime on Saturday evening‚ City Power says.

It said City Power technicians had entered the tunnel on Friday and worked throughout the night to complete testing of burnt and damaged cables caused by a tunnel fire two days ago that had resulted in a power outage in the inner city.

“Currently City Power technicians are busy with repair and replacement work on cables and other electrical equipment and determined to work through the day to restore electricity to customers.

“Restoration of power is anticipated to be sometime tonight‚” City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said on Saturday.

On Thursday night City Power restored electricity to Newtown‚ Village Main‚ Jeppe and parts of the city centre. Areas that are still without electricity currently include Selby‚ Marshalltown‚ parts of the city centre and Salisbury.

“We appeal for patience from the affected customers as we continue with the process of restoring power‚” Masolo said. 

Underground fire causes power outage in Joburg CBD

A fire in an underground tunnel has caused a power outage in the Johannesburg city centre as well as surrounding areas‚ Power City confirmed on ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Scores injured in grenade blast at Ethiopian PM's rally Africa
  2. Two dead‚ 15 injured in collision between taxi and car South Africa
  3. 14 left injured after taxi and car collide South Africa
  4. Man wounded in alleged hijacking attempt in Centurion South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X