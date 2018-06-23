Power to the Johannesburg inner city is expected to be restored sometime on Saturday evening‚ City Power says.

It said City Power technicians had entered the tunnel on Friday and worked throughout the night to complete testing of burnt and damaged cables caused by a tunnel fire two days ago that had resulted in a power outage in the inner city.

“Currently City Power technicians are busy with repair and replacement work on cables and other electrical equipment and determined to work through the day to restore electricity to customers.

“Restoration of power is anticipated to be sometime tonight‚” City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said on Saturday.

On Thursday night City Power restored electricity to Newtown‚ Village Main‚ Jeppe and parts of the city centre. Areas that are still without electricity currently include Selby‚ Marshalltown‚ parts of the city centre and Salisbury.

“We appeal for patience from the affected customers as we continue with the process of restoring power‚” Masolo said.