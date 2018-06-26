Durbanite Dustin Govender – who stands accused of dousing a cleaner at his father’s business with petrol before setting her alight – made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had already been released from custody having paid police bail of R7‚000 on Monday night. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

The Sowetan reported that Zinhle Mchunu‚ 31‚ was nursing third-degree burns to her left leg after the attack in May‚ which had initially seemed playful.

Mchunu‚ who worked as a cleaner at car service and repair shop in the Durban inner city‚ spent a week at Addington Hospital.

Nearly a month after the incident‚ Govender found himself in the dock before a magistrate.