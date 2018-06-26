Only 70 of the 500 vehicles the Johannesburg Metro Police have impounded for being unroadworthy are taxis – a statistic that the police force says rubbishes claims that it was targeting the minibus industry.

The Johannesburg's Alexandra Taxi Association has accused the JMPD of unfairly targeting them in the current campaign‚ which started in February. Drivers from the association left commuters stranded on Monday as they embarked on a strike after a number of their vehicles were impounded by the city police under operation Buya Mthetho.

So far‚ 500 unroadworthy‚ unlicensed or illegal vehicles - including minibus taxis‚ bakkies and illegal dump trucks - have been impounded under the operation‚ said David Tembe‚ JMPD police chief.

Tembe said only about 70 of them were minibus taxis. Around 340 of these impounded vehicles were held for being unlicensed and unregistered.

Among the vehicles impounded‚ and kept at the JMDP impound in Wemmer‚ Johannesburg‚ was an unroadworthy minibus taxi that was‚ until just a few days ago‚ used to transport scholars.

The taxi’s seats were torn‚ some seats were missing and parts were falling apart.