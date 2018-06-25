The City of Johannesburg says its Metro Police Department (JMPD) will continue to impound vehicles found to be illegal or unsafe.

“We want to see lawful and responsible public transport operators flourish in their businesses and urge all commuters‚ transport business owners and motorists to co-operate with each other to ensure safer roads for all of us‚” the City of Johannesburg said in a statement.

“The JMPD will continue with law enforcement and to impound vehicles that are deemed illegal and/or unsafe.”

The statement comes as the Alexandra taxi association embarked on a strike on Monday after more than 500 minibus taxis were impounded by the JMPD at the weekend.

The strike affected areas including Midrand‚ Sandtown‚ Woodmead and Alexandra.