South Africa

AfriForum supports family of missing three-year-old at suspect’s bail hearing

27 June 2018 - 16:16 By Nico Gous
From left: Estelle Delport, spokesperson for the family of Liyaqat Mentoor who went missing in March this year, AfriForum Head of Private Prosecutions Advocate Gerrie Nel and a supporter of the Mentoor family in front of the the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on June 27, 2018.
From left: Estelle Delport, spokesperson for the family of Liyaqat Mentoor who went missing in March this year, AfriForum Head of Private Prosecutions Advocate Gerrie Nel and a supporter of the Mentoor family in front of the the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on June 27, 2018.
Image: Supplied/AfriForum

The private prosecutions unit of the civil rights group AfriForum attended the bail application hearing of the suspect arrested in connection with the disappearance of three-year-old Liyaqat “Lee” Mentoor on Wednesday.

Times Select reported in May that Lee went missing on March 16 while in Onke Mashinini’s care. The police subsequently found two drops of blood on the bathroom floor of Mashinini’s home in Roodekrans.

DNA testing matched the blood to Mentoor‚ and Mashinini‚ who was being held on charges of child neglect‚ kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice‚ was also charged with murder.

AfriForum said the Mentoor family had approached them because they felt that the police had not “properly” investigated the matter.

AfriForum’s Advocate Gerrie Nel said they were confident the case would receive the necessary attention after speaking to the police.

“We will‚ however‚ monitor the case and continue to support the family. Our aim is to ensure that justice is served.”

Mashinini appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and his bail application has been postponed to July 18.

READ MORE

Mom's anguish: All that's left of her little boy are 2 blood drops

Boyfriend charged with murder, but a flicker of hope remains that the 3-year-old will be found alive
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Filmmaker looking for funds to make documentary about her 'second mother' South Africa
  2. ConCourt refuses to hear appeal of woman shot by reservist policeman South Africa
  3. US judge orders migrant families to be reunited World
  4. AfriForum supports family of missing three-year-old at suspect’s bail hearing South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X