There are just two more days of World Cup first round matches and Senegal now stand alone as Africa’s last hope at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

There is also news from Egypt‚ Argentina‚ Croatia and the Russian police‚ who had a busy night in one of the host cities.

FLY THE FLAG

The hopes of the African continent now rest alone on the shoulders of Senegal as they prepare to face Colombia on Thursday‚ needing a point to make it into the next round of the World Cup.

If they fail to do so then it will be the first time since 1982 that Africa does not have a representative in the knockout stages‚ and would bring a moment of reflection for the continent and where our football is headed.