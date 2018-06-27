Criminal charges for protesters who trashed Johannesburg hospital

CCTV camera footage is being scrutinised by police to identify the perpetrators who caused damage estimated at R3-million plus during violent protests at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital over the last two months.

This was disclosed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa‚ in an oral reply to questions by Democratic Alliance health spokesperson Jack Bloom‚ in the provincial legislature.

Ramokgopa said that the charges included malicious damage to property‚ intimidation and attempted murder.

Bloom supported the stance of the provincial health and police teams.

"I hope that the police do a proper investigation that can secure convictions in court . . .

"There should be tough consequences for those who trash a hospital and threaten staff and patients in what should be a place of healing."