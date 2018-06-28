The prosecution has not proven that businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya is guilty of charges he faces in connection with his fight with Investec CEO designate Fani Titi in 2016‚ his lawyer says.

Ngwenya's advocate‚ Benny Buthelezi‚ said this in applying for a discharge from the three charges Ngwenya is facing.

Ngwenya faces two charges of contravening the protection orders obtained by Titi and the managing director of MRC Media‚ Aqeel Patel.

These charges emanate from a visit Ngwenya made to the MRC Media offices in Sandhurst‚ where he is a director‚ on June 24, 2016‚ when a visibly upset Ngwenya told an employee at MRC Media‚ Eucharist Mabena‚ to "go get my money‚ otherwise I will kill these dogs".

A second affidavit filed by Mabena in April 2017 states she was certain Ngwenya was referring to Titi and Patel.

Ngwenya‚ a politically connected businessman who spent almost five years imprisoned on Robben Island during apartheid‚ is also facing a charge of crimen injuria for calling his long-term friend Titi a "QwaQwa k****r" in an SMS.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi‚ who had been friends for 20 years‚ stemmed from a multi-million rand deal that went sour. Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him close to R54-million‚ which has been disputed by Titi's camp.