Politically-connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya will find out next Thursday whether or not his application for a discharge from the case he is facing – which revolves around his a fight with Investec CEO designate Fani Titi – has been successful.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday heard arguments from Ngwenya for a discharge in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act. The Act states that a court may‚ at the end of the prosecution’s case‚ return a verdict of not guilty if it is of the opinion that there is no evidence that the accused committed the offences in question.

This application was opposed by the prosecution ‚ which said Ngwenya had a case to answer.

Ngwenya‚ who spent fives years on Robben Island‚ is facing two charges of contravening protection orders obtained against him by Titi and business partner Aqeel Patel.

He also faces a charges of crimen injuria for referring to Titi as a “QwaQwa k****r” in an SMS.

The charges of contravening the protection orders emanate from a visit Ngwenya made to MRC Media offices in Sandhurst‚ where he is a director‚ on June 24, 2016‚ when a visibly upset Ngwenya told an employee at MRC Media‚ Eucharist Mabena‚ to "go get my money‚ otherwise I will kill these dogs".

In his application for a discharge‚ defence counsel Benny Buthelezi said Ngwenya did not contravene the protection orders‚ which did not specify that Ngwenya could not go to MRC Media offices in Sandhurst.

The protection orders specified Ngwenya could not visit the homes of Titi and Patel and Titi’s business address‚ where Titi was director of Investec Limited at the time.