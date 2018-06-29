South Africa

Contractors are out as 1‚600 security guards get jobs with Jo'burg City

29 June 2018 - 16:37 By Nico Gous
The Johannesburg skyline. File photo
The Johannesburg skyline. File photo
Image: Daniel Born

The City of Johannesburg has employed 1‚600 security guards rather than paying a company to provide the service.

And an additional 2‚400 guards will be employed over the next couple of weeks‚ said Ntombi Khumalo‚ the Johannesburg group corporate and shared services MMC‚ on Friday.

This follows mayor Herman Mashaba’s announcement of this plan during his state of the city address last year.

Khumalo said: “The role played by our coalition partners‚ in particular the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ in this process has been invaluable‚ as we worked closely with them to ensure successful execution of this project.”

Previously the City had more than 150 contractors providing security guards. The City said it had paid R14‚000 per guard yet the security guards themselves allegedly received only R4‚500 a month.

“We will begin a similar process for workers contracted to provide cleaning services to the City once this process has been fully completed‚” Khumalo added. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Sewage and faeces: The current state of Wattville hostel

Residents of the Wattville hostel in Benoni‚ east of Johannesburg‚ are complaining about their living conditions in the hostel. Sewage and a piercing ...
News
1 day ago

Electricity meter 'fiddle' lands man in court for alleged R180-million fraud

A man who masqueraded as an Eskom employee installing devices to “reduce electricity consumption” appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly ...
News
10 days ago

Municipalities’ powers are derived from constitution‚ should not be interfered with: ConCourt

Subjecting a decision on municipal planning and building regulations to an appeal to a review board encroached on the exclusive competence of a ...
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Polony still causing listeriosis‚ four months after recall South Africa
  2. Contractors are out as 1‚600 security guards get jobs with Jo'burg City South Africa
  3. Four injured as police break up Swazi workers' protest Africa
  4. WATCH | ICYMI: What happened this week at the SARS inquiry South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X