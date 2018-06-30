Local authorities and the National Sea Rescue Institute have warned bathers to be cautious along the stretch of coastline between Plettenberg Bay and Mossel Bay in the southern Cape because of the possibility of increased shark activity.

This is after a whale beached and died at Sedgefield Beach.

The NSRI said its Wilderness duty crew had been alerted on Friday afternoon that a whale had beached between the Swartvlei River Mouth and Sedgefield Beach.

“The NSRI Montagu Property Quad Bike with NSRI rescue swimmers was dispatched and SA National Park (SANParks) rangers‚ Cape Nature members‚ and Marine Authorities were alerted and officials attended the scene.

“The whale‚ an 8.83 metre juvenile Humpback whale was found in shallow surf and efforts to reach the whale were too dangerous due to the whale thrashing around in shallow surf.

“It was hoped that the Spring high tide would offer relief‚ and although it appeared at Spring high tide that the whale would use the Spring high tide to return to sea‚ sadly the whale beached and died‚” the NSRI said.

It said marine authorities had taken samples and that the whale carcass would be disposed of in an operation undertaken by municipal authorities and SANParks.

“Local Municipal Authorities and NSRI are urging the public to be cautious in the area along that stretch of the Southern Cape coastline between Plettenberg Bay and Mossel Bay as the whale carcass will most likely attract increased shark activity in the area.

“Lifeguards on duty during the vacation period at Sedgefield's Swartvlei Beach and at Myoli Beach have also been alerted to the possible increased shark activity expected in the area and to caution bathers accordingly‚” the NSRI added.