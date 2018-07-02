City Power says it has been able to stabilise electricity supply after the problems at the Sebenza sub-station in Kempton Park which resulted in load rotation in the north-eastern suburbs over the past few days.

Residents in the north-eastern suburbs of the city have been experiencing frequent power outages over the past few days which has raised questions as to whether the City Power system is able to meet the high winter demand.

City Power briefed the media in Braamfontein on Monday‚ saying the load rotation was implemented due to problems at the Sebenza sub-station.

“We have stabilised the network. The new transformer has been tested. It will be put on load tonight. That will give us continuity of supply from that transformer. If anything else happens elsewhere on the network‚ it might have implications but that will be communicated and tested at that time.

“But from the transformer that we’ve just done at Sebenza‚ we are confident we’ll have continuity of supply. The issue is fixed‚ there will be continuity of supply‚ if something else happens‚ then it would have been unforeseen‚” said Tefo Khama‚ City Power project manager.