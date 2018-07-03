Uber and Taxify operators on Tuesday vowed to shut down the app-based e-hailing operations in Johannesburg.

Drivers for the app-based taxi service were early this morning blocking pick-ups of passengers in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ who were wanting rides from their colleagues who have not joined the protest.

At an assembly point in Zoo Lake‚ the taxi operators stopped some Uber and Taxify operators who used Lower Park Drive from continuing with their journeys‚ while they were transporting customers.

In three instances witnessed by TimesLIVE‚ the strikers took the phones of the taxi drivers‚ although they allowed the drivers to continue their journeys prior to returning to the assembly point.

This happened before 9am. Police then arrived to maintain order.