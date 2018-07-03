One person was killed and 12 other people injured when the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after noon‚ they found the provincial EMS already in attendance.

“Upon further assessment‚ they found an off-duty medic performing CPR on a woman. Unfortunately‚ she succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Twelve others were found to have sustained minor injuries.

“ER24‚ as well as the provincial EMS‚ transported the injured to hospital for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.