A chilling glimpse into paedo accused's house of horrors

04 July 2018 - 06:22 By Jeff Wicks
This is the house where a 10-year-old was allegedly raped more than 900 times by her stepfather in Verulam.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter close to 1,000 times has a history of brutal violence and threatening behaviour, including sexually assaulting the little girl from when she was just five years old; physically assaulting his parents on two separate occasions, and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and making her death look like a suicide.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, also deliberately lathered his fingers with acid to burn off his fingerprints, seemingly to prevent him being linked to other crimes.

These horrific and jarring details emerged in front of a packed – and shocked – gallery at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, as the man applied for bail.

In opposing his bid for bail on Tuesday, the state sought to paint the 44-year-old mechanic as a man predisposed to violence and prone to sexual deviancy

