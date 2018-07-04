'Freak wave' capsizes tourist boat between Knysna Heads

Ten European tourists were rescued on Wednesday after a "freak wave" capsized a high-speed rigid inflatable in the treacherous waters between the Knysna Heads.

A husband and wife from The Netherlands were taken to hospital with symptoms of near-drowning but were expected to be discharged later‚ said National Sea Rescue Institute Knysna commander Jerome Simonis.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority will investigate the capsizing‚ which happened in the southern Cape tourist spot at 1.20pm in swells of 3m to 4m.

The Knysna-Plett Herald said initial reports indicated that the boat made two attempts to pass through the Heads into the ocean but returned after encountering unsafe conditions.

“The incident occurred at the third attempt and was the result of a freak wave‚” it said.

The alarm was raised by staff at the East Head Cafe‚ who saw the Moonraker capsize near Island Rock‚ throwing six Dutch tourists‚ four Germans and the skipper into the water.