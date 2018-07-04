'Freak wave' capsizes tourist boat between Knysna Heads
Ten European tourists were rescued on Wednesday after a "freak wave" capsized a high-speed rigid inflatable in the treacherous waters between the Knysna Heads.
A husband and wife from The Netherlands were taken to hospital with symptoms of near-drowning but were expected to be discharged later‚ said National Sea Rescue Institute Knysna commander Jerome Simonis.
The South African Maritime Safety Authority will investigate the capsizing‚ which happened in the southern Cape tourist spot at 1.20pm in swells of 3m to 4m.
The Knysna-Plett Herald said initial reports indicated that the boat made two attempts to pass through the Heads into the ocean but returned after encountering unsafe conditions.
“The incident occurred at the third attempt and was the result of a freak wave‚” it said.
The alarm was raised by staff at the East Head Cafe‚ who saw the Moonraker capsize near Island Rock‚ throwing six Dutch tourists‚ four Germans and the skipper into the water.
“The sea rescue craft Eileen Meadway‚ Jaytee IV and Jolen were launched and we arrived on the scene within seven minutes of being activated‚” said Simonis.
All 11 people were pulled out of the water and taken to the NSRI base. “Only two casualties have been transported to hospital. The remaining eight tourists and the local skipper are not injured‚ and the tourists have been transported to their various respective lodgings in Knysna.”
Simonis said Moonraker had not been recovered and remained in rough waters on the Featherbed Reserve side of the Heads.
On its website‚ Knysna Rib Adventures‚ which operates Moonraker‚ says: “Hold on tight for a safe ride on the unique Knysna rib adventure power boat. An adventure through the infamous Knysna Heads will be the ultimate boating experience.”
The company offers a range of trips‚ with its flagship outing a two-hour excursion through the Heads. “We go past Ashmead on a high-speed run‚ through the Featherbed and exit the Heads [conditions permitting]... We will then head back and do a few high-speed‚ thrilling turns to showcase the ability of 600 horsepower on the water before berthing back at the Knysna Waterfront.”
The Knysna Heads‚ which guard the town’s estuary‚ are infamous due to the loss of boats and fishermen passing through their treacherous and unpredictable waters.