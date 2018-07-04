Lions on the Sibuya Game Reserve outside Kenton-on-Sea in the Eastern Cape are believed to have killed a suspected rhino poacher who was attempting to stalk the animals.

News of the death of a poacher emerged on Wednesday after reserve rangers found human remains in the lion enclosure.

According to officials‚ the discovery was made at 7pm on Tuesday night but‚ due to bad lighting and it not being safe to enter the lion enclosure‚ police returned on Wednesday morning.

By afternoon‚ the police airwing helicopter had flown over the reserve to assess if there were more poachers in the area.

The find led to the vet tranquilising all six lions in the camp at 8am on Wednesday.

Forensic experts and detectives on the scene found a hunting rifle‚ with a silencer attached‚ as well as a long axe and wire cutters.

The human remains were found scattered in various parts of the bush.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender confirmed that the remains had been found in the lion camp and that detectives were on the scene.