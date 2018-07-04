South Africa

Vusi Zuma died from lupus

04 July 2018 - 09:40 By Naledi Shange
Vusi Zuma. File photo.
Image: Thuli Madonsela via Twitter

The 25-year-old son of former president Jacob Zuma died from lupus‚ a statement released by the Zuma family on Wednesday revealed.

"Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma departed on the 1st July 2018 from complications of systematic lupus erythematosus‚ simply known as lupus‚" the family said.

He is to be buried in Johannesburg this weekend. The service will be held at the Rhema Recreational Centre in Randburg on Saturday morning. He will then be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery.

Meanwhile‚ prayers continue at the Zuma family home in Johannesburg.

"We continue to gather together for support and prayers between 18h00-19h00 at home in Forest Town‚" the family said.

A memorial service reserved for only close friends and family of Zuma will be held on Thursday. The family thanked the community for the support they had received.

"The Zuma family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude for the warm messages of support extended to it by the nation both in private and public. Your messages have brought us much needed comfort during this difficult time of grief‚" they said.

According to medical websites‚ lupus is an auto-immune disease. Normally‚ the immune system protects the body from infection. With lupus‚ however‚ the immune system inappropriately attacks tissues in various parts of the body. This abnormal activity leads to tissue damage and illness.

