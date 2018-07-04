Nomsa Mfusi broke into tears while explaining the trauma she faced after not receiving her social grants on time.

Mfusi is a pensioner from Palm Springs on the East Rand‚ who also collects a disability grant for her brother in Dlamini‚ Soweto. She gets her two grants at Standard Bank.

On Sunday she expected to get her money‚ but to her dismay there was no money when she went to the bank.

"We came here on Monday and again on Tuesday. They kept sending us back without the money. Today is our third day coming here‚" said Mfusi while queuing at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) office in Maponya Mall‚ Soweto.

“I stay far away. I’ve spent a lot of money coming here and getting nothing. The taxis have gone up. It’s been really difficult‚” she said.

When she did finally get her money‚ she was disappointed to find that it was not the full amount. “When we finally got the money yesterday‚ it was about R200 short‚” said Mfusi‚ adding that she was able to buy some items for her brother.