Scavenger-style grab of stolen meat is wrong: police

06 July 2018 - 08:28 By Timeslive
The four residents found with crates of the stolen meat are two men and two women. File photo.
Opportunistic Capetonians who looted a meat truck after the van had been hijacked are now facing the heat of the law instead of the flames of a braai.

Four people caught red-handed with boxes and crates of meat that was stolen from the truck have been arrested‚ said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

The truck was hijacked by three armed men in Makhaza‚ Khayelitsha‚ on Wednesday while delivering meat to one of the shops in the area.

With police on their trail‚ the hijackers offloaded as much meat as they could fit into a getaway vehicle and abandoned the truck at Endlovini informal settlement‚ also in Khayelitsha.

Community members‚ spotting the stolen loot‚ joined in on the theft.

The four residents found with crates of the meat are two men and two women‚ aged between 28 and 38. Once charged‚ they are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court.

Captain van Wyk urged residents not to join acts of criminality: "Police would like to advise the community that in instances like these‚ they should assist by calling the police‚ and refrain to committing crime by taking advantage of the situation."

