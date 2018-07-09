The Presidency on Monday said nothing has changed regarding the disciplinary inquiry into suspended tax boss Tom Moyane.

This is after Moyane’s attorney‚ Eric Mabuza‚ welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa “blinking” in the face of his client’s latest demand to halt the disciplinary process or the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Robert Nugent.

Mabuza spoke on Moyane’s behalf at the media briefing in Illovo on Monday‚ saying that he was simply pushing for his client to receive fair treatment from the government.

Moyane is facing serious allegations and could potentially face criminal charges over his conduct while at the helm of the SA Revenue Service over the last four years.

Mabuza told journalists on Monday that Moyane was “pleasantly surprised” at Ramaphosa’s response on Friday to his request that either the disciplinary inquiry or the Nugent commission be halted.

Mabuza had again threatened legal action if Ramaphosa had failed to halt one of the two processes.