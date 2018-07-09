Scores of shack dwellers in Chesterville‚ just west of Durban‚ will be out in the cold on Monday night after the eThekwini Metro police and the city’s Land Invasion Unit demolished a cluster of shacks on land which flanks the N2 highway.

Members of the Unit‚ backed by police officers‚ took hammers and axes to shacks and homes in the valley. Families – seated around piles of furniture - looked on as the makeshift structures were razed.

In an apparent act of retribution‚ shack dwellers attempted unsuccessfully to torch a TimesLIVE vehicle at the scene.