Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba can return to her post at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after two years on special leave.

This comes after the Appeal Court on Tuesday morning overturned a ruling that she was unfit to practice.

The ruling split the judges who decided the case: three ruled in Jiba’s favour‚ while two ruled against her.

Three Appeal Court judges – Jerry Shongwe‚ Willie Seriti and Baratang Mocumie – found that the General Council of the Bar (GCB) established “no misconduct” in terms of Jiba’s handling of the prosecution of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

They overturned the ruling given by North Gauteng High Court Judge Frans Legodi‚ in which he stated: “Jiba flouted every rule in the fight against crime. Her failure to intervene when she was required to do so has failed the citizens of this country and in the process brought the image of the legal profession and prosecuting authority into disrepute.”