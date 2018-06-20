Politics

Jiba's visit to NPA offices could be in violation of high court order

20 June 2018 - 09:59 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Nomgcobo Jiba. File photo.
Nomgcobo Jiba. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it has instructed its legal team to get clarity from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams on why his deputy‚ Nomgcobo Jiba‚ who is currently on special leave‚ was seen at their offices.

“This follows reports that Jiba has visited the National Prosecuting Authority’s offices on at least two occasions in the past six months.

“If true‚ [this] would be in clear violation of the order of North Gauteng High Court delivered in December 2017‚” FUL said in a statement.

In December the Pretoria High Court set aside Shaun Abrahams’ decision not to prosecute Jiba.

High Court sets aside Abrahams’ decision not to prosecute Jiba

The North Gauteng High Court on Thursday set aside prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams’ withdrawal of charges against his deputy‚ Nomgcobo Jiba.
News
6 months ago

Jiba was charged with perjury and fraud for the processes she followed in charging former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen with racketeering. In August 2015‚ Abrahams withdrew the charges.

In 2016‚ Jiba and Mrwebi were struck of the roll of advocates. They are appealing this decision.

“The court held that the decision taken by Abrahams to withdraw charges of fraud and perjury against Jiba was irrational and was to be set aside. It also found that the failure by then-president Zuma not to suspend and institute inquiries into the fitness of Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi was irrational and that it should be set aside‚” FUL said.

“That Jiba is now reported to have visited the NPA’s headquarters in Pretoria twice over the past six months‚ so flouting the Court’s order‚ only serves to underline her unfitness for any role within the NPA‚ let alone that of key official.

“But that this happens with Abrahams still at the helm of the NPA‚ even without reference to his past history of granting Jiba special concessions‚ is a reminder to the South African public and our president of the importance of restoring integrity and professionalism to this beleaguered institution. And that this requires urgent change to its top leadership.”

The NPA could not be reached for comment. 

READ MORE

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba is Gerrie Nel's target

Advocate Gerrie Nel and AfriForum have instituted legal action to prosecute former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba.
News
7 months ago

Top state prosecutor, Nomgcobo Jiba moonlighted as a spy

Jiba said to have had agent number and flown courtesy of SSA
News
7 months ago

Freedom Under Law's challenge against dropping of charges against Jiba postponed indefinitely

The application by Freedom Under Law (FUL) to review and set aside the decision to discontinue fraud and perjury charges against deputy National ...
Politics
1 year ago

Jiba going on 'special leave' while appealing court ruling: lawyer

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba has decided it would be best to allow the process to appeal against a judgment striking ...
Politics
1 year ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | ANC MP shot dead in suspected robbery Politics
  2. National Development Plan target is far off Politics
  3. Jiba's visit to NPA offices could be in violation of high court order Politics
  4. Gauteng will do lifestyle audits on the executive... sometime Politics
  5. ANC scrambles to avoid court action by unhappy members Politics

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X