Thick fog crippled Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Airport communications head Deborah Francis said dense fog blanketed the airport from around 4am‚ and had a severe effect on operations.

“With the first flights leaving around 5.45am‚ it obviously had a severe effect‚” she said.

Francis said incoming flights were being diverted to other airports‚ and outgoing flights were “operating‚ but very slowly”.

At 9.41am‚ the airport’s Twitter account said: “@capetownint would like to notify passengers that we are currently experiencing flight arrival and departure delays due to adverse weather conditions. Please contact your airline for up to date information regarding your flight.”

Design Indaba founder Ravi Naidoo tweeted earlier: “Severe fog at Cape Town Airport. Planes diverted to George. Delays up to three hours. Does not help a JHB day tripper. Trip aborted.”