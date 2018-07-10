South Africa

Blanket of fog crippled Cape Town airport

10 July 2018 - 10:28 By Dave Chambers
Operations at Cape Town International Airport were effected by dense fog.
Image: Foto24/Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images

Thick fog crippled Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Airport communications head Deborah Francis said dense fog blanketed the airport from around 4am‚ and had a severe effect on operations.

“With the first flights leaving around 5.45am‚ it obviously had a severe effect‚” she said.

Francis said incoming flights were being diverted to other airports‚ and outgoing flights were “operating‚ but very slowly”.

At 9.41am‚ the airport’s Twitter account said: “@capetownint would like to notify passengers that we are currently experiencing flight arrival and departure delays due to adverse weather conditions. Please contact your airline for up to date information regarding your flight.”

Design Indaba founder Ravi Naidoo tweeted earlier: “Severe fog at Cape Town Airport. Planes diverted to George. Delays up to three hours. Does not help a JHB day tripper. Trip aborted.”

Viljoen van Niekerk tweeted: “Oh oh. Because of thick mist in #CapeTown this morning‚ our 9am flight will only depart at 11am. Missing most of Johannesburg event...”

