Children won’t drown when they are rinsing their noses to clear debris or mucus‚ the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled on Friday following a doctor’s complaint.

Dr Ian Kennedy complained about the television commercial for Viral Choice that was aired on DStv Channel 117‚ which depicts a mother and her son in a bathroom illustrating a method to relieve the symptoms of a cold.

The mother says she is going to show the boy an age-old trick to relieve “nasty” cold symptoms.

“All you gonna need is some warm salt water and a Neti pot. Stick the spout into nostrils‚ tilt the head and the gravity takes the wheel… Uh yes‚ and then breath through the mouth and let it flow‚ just like Mommy showed you… Let it flow.”

According to www.mayoclinic.org‚ a Neti pot is a container designed to rinse debris or mucus from your nasal cavity‚ often with a saline solution.

The son is angry and upset.

The voice-over then says: “Make a smarter choice. Help prevent cold and flu from the start with the right choice. Viral Choice. SA’s no 1 choice for immune support.”