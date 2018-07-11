More than 80 families living in temporary shelters in Braelyn‚ East London‚ say they have been sharing one toilet since 2013. They have complained that the shelters are “damaged‚ cold and are in an appalling state”.

The families were moved into the structures by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality after a fire destroyed more than 100 shacks in Florence informal settlement‚ Duncan Village in 2013. More than 200 people were left homeless.

In June‚ protesting residents burnt tyres on a busy freeway leading to East London’s CBD. They are demanding to be moved to formal houses.

Resident Mzingisi Zweni shares a home with his wife and their two children. “These shelters are very cold and my shelter has holes in some places. I am very worried because it’s winter now. One Human Settlements Department official made a mockery of our situation and said they would give us silicon to fill the holes.”

Zweni said more people have since moved into the shelters. “We only use one communal toilet that is not in a good state. It is very inhumane. Every year the municipality says they are aware of our situation‚ but nothing is done.”