Hundreds suffer disabling injuries at Prasa

Working for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is proving to be a dangerous job with a whopping 869 employees suffering disabling injuries while on duty over the past three financial years.

Fifteen more people died at the agency's premises during the period between April 2015 and March 2018.

In a written reply to a question by DA MP Chris Hunsinger‚ Transport Minister Blade Nzimande reveals that three Prasa employees died while on duty in the financial year that ended in March while four died in 2016/17 and there were eight deaths in 2015/16.

Nzimande revealed that 282 Prasa employees were involved in “disabling incidents” while on duty at the rail agency in the 2017/18 period. The number had gone up by 10 fatalities when compared to the previous financial year [2016/17] while in 2015‚ 315 became disabled while on duty.