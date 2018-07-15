A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The incident allegedly took place while the small girl was playing with other children at the Willowvale informal settlement in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape at about 5pm on Thursday‚ police said.

“Suddenly she disappeared and a scream was heard from the shack of the suspect. Community members went to the shack of the suspect where they found the victim naked. Community members caught the suspect and called the police who rushed to the scene of crime.

“The suspect was then arrested and will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of sexual assault‚ police said.

Butterworth Cluster Commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu thanked the community members for their assistance in the arrest of the suspect. He also praised the community for not taking the law into their own hands.