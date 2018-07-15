South Africa

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of four-year-old

15 July 2018 - 16:34 By Timeslive
File Photo.
File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The incident allegedly took place while the small girl was playing with other children at the Willowvale informal settlement in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape at about 5pm on Thursday‚ police said.

“Suddenly she disappeared and a scream was heard from the shack of the suspect. Community members went to the shack of the suspect where they found the victim naked. Community members caught the suspect and called the police who rushed to the scene of crime.

“The suspect was then arrested and will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of sexual assault‚ police said.

Butterworth Cluster Commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu thanked the community members for their assistance in the arrest of the suspect. He also praised the community for not taking the law into their own hands.

READ MORE

Man accused of raping stepdaughter 900 times denied bail

A Verulam man facing a raft of charges relating to the repeated and systematic rape of his 10-year-old stepdaughter has been denied bail.
News
9 days ago

Stepdad accused of raping 10-year-old ‘ran’ off with girl after her mom's funeral

The maternal family of a 10-year-old girl who alleges she was raped as many as 900 times by her “stepfather” had tried for years to wrest her from ...
News
10 days ago

Victory for Frankel 8 as 20-year limit on prosecution for sexual assault ruled unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court has confirmed a High Court order that a section of the Criminal Procedure Act which imposes a 20-year limit on prosecution ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fourth suspect arrested for cop killing South Africa
  2. Two alleged robbers shot dead in supermarket robbery South Africa
  3. Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of four-year-old South Africa
  4. Injured woman rescued from Table Mountain South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
X