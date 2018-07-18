A ballistic report revealing whose bullet claimed nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj's life has been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority.

A police source confirmed that the finalised report had been given to prosecutors leading the case against Sibonelo Mkhize‚ who has been charged with Durban girl's murder.

A firearm‚ belonging to Sadia's father‚ Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj was sent for ballistic testing as it was the only gun recovered from the scene where the child was shot during a botched hijacking in May.

Sadia had been seated in her father's car which was parked on her maternal grandmother's driveway when the vehicle was taken.

It is alleged that her father fired at the vehicle before it crashed into a truck.

Sadia died in a nearby hospital.

One of the alleged hijackers died not far from the scene - beaten to death - while Mkhize was arrested by an off-duty cop and was charged with murder in connection with Sadia's death and that of his alleged accomplice‚ as well as with theft and kidnapping.

Mkhize appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody pending further investigations.