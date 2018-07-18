In what could signal an end to a long and complicated battle over the country’s National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS)‚ the Constitutional Court on Tuesday made a ruling in favour of the transport department.

The effect of Tuesday’s judgment is that‚ essentially‚ the department is not required to pay the R33-million claimed by Tasima for services related to eNaTIS‚ that the company claimed to have provided to the department after June 23 2015.

This is the date in on which the high court in Pretoria declared that the contract between Tasima and the department for the provision of eNaTIS was invalid.

The judgment also means that Tasima’s bid to hold on to the eNaTIS has been dismissed - for good.

The wrangle has been playing out between Tasima‚ a company that was awarded a tender to implement the system‚ and the department of transport. eNaTIS is the official register for vehicles‚ driving licences‚ contravention and accident data in South Africa.

The Constitutional Court‚ in a ruling handed down in November 2016‚ ordered Tasima to hand over the services and eNaTIS to the department of transport’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) within 30 days.