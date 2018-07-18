South Africa

WATCH | Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments

Cellphone footage has emerged from inside the vintage plane that crashed near Wonderboom Airport, killing two

18 July 2018 - 07:51 By Andre Jurgens

Cellphone footage has emerged from inside the vintage plane that crashed near Wonderboom Airport, killing two on July 10 2018.

Dramatic footage filmed by a passenger shows how flames spewed from the engine of a vintage aircraft, which shook violently moments before crashing near Pretoria.

Two people died and two pilots were critically injured when the plane - a Convair 340 that first flew in 1954 and once ferried passengers on luxury air safaris – crashed on July 10 just outside Wonderboom airport.

The three-minute clip shows the terrifying final moments of the aircraft’s descent. “It’s getting bad. This is getting very bad,” one of the passengers can be heard saying.

“Why are we shaking like this,” asks another.

The iPhone video, obtained by news.com.au was filmed by a passenger sitting by the left wing.

As the aircraft swoops low over trees and a man says, “They’ve got to cut the engine so we can reach the runway.”

The final words, moments before impact, a man says (translated from Afrikaans), “Geez, this is going to be bad.”

The impact sounds like an explosion and the screen goes black. In the darkness people call out to each other before scrambling to exit the aircraft.

Qantas pilots Douglas Haywood and Ross Kelly were among 19 people, including three Dutch and 14 South Africans, aboard the Convair which left Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria for a scenic flight, reported news.com.au

Onlookers caught the final moments before the plan crashed.

Brenda Vos‚ communications manager at Rovos Rail‚ told TimesLIVE earlier that the aircraft was acquired by Aviodrome‚ a Dutch Aviation Museum‚ a “couple of months ago”. It was to have flown to the museum in the Netherlands after being overhauled.

“We tried to sell the aircraft but there is not much interest in vintage aircraft anymore.”

She said there had not been any safety concerns regarding the plane. “The plane‚ as far as I know‚ had passed all the tests‚” Vos said.

The crash is under investigation by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Aerial footage of the plane crash.

MORE

Second death confirmed in Pretoria plane crash

The plane that crashed north of Pretoria on Tuesday has claimed its second life.
News
6 days ago

Crashed plane once took passengers on luxury air safaris

The passenger aircraft that crashed outside Pretoria‚ killing one person and leaving several others injured‚ was formerly used for luxury air safaris.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Yemen rebel leader willing to give UN control of key port Africa
  2. Nine arrested as fuel-protest causes traffic chaos on N3 in KZN South Africa
  3. Clifton beach under attack by turd force South Africa
  4. Cape Town scraps R8-billion Foreshore project News
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X