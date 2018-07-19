A 32-year-old gay woman from Khayelitsha said she recently tried to marry her partner at the Khayelitsha Home Affairs office but the official refused‚ claiming her partner’s ID had expired. The official also asked her who was the top‚ who was the bottom?

The couple then went to the Cape Town Home Affairs office. “The marriage officer wasn’t going to help us without answering her questions first.” The couple were registered in the end‚ but only “after a long discussion and debate” said the woman‚ who did not wish to have her name made public.

Section 6 of the Civil Union Act allows designated marriage officers to refuse to conclude same-sex unions.

On Tuesday‚ the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) and Free Gender hosted a discussion on the section. About 60 activists and members of civil organisations attended. The LRC and Free Gender have made submissions to Parliament to repeal section 6 on the basis that it is discriminatory.

“The two organisations sought to jointly utilise their expertise in ensuring that the values and rights enshrined in the Constitution are reflected in both the laws enacted and the realities of LGBTI persons in South Africa especially when seeking to conclude marriages at DHA [Department of Home Affairs] offices‚” the organisations said in a press release.