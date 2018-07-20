Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa has condemned the murder of a park ranger by alleged poachers in the Kruger National Park.

“His death at the hands of alleged rhino poachers is an indication of the severity of the threat our rangers are faced with on a daily basis‚” she said.

The Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) said in a statement on Friday the ranger was from Bushbuckridge‚ Mpumalanga‚ and his name is being withheld until the family is notified of his death.

DEA said the ranger was wounded by “unscrupulous individuals and gangs” on Thursday afternoon in a shootout with the alleged poachers.

“The rangers had been tracking the alleged poachers‚ supported by the K9 unit. The skirmish took place when the rangers pursued the alleged poachers.”