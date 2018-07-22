Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has welcomed the conviction of a pastor who was caught driving at over 200km/h.

Pastor John Sebusi Mosepele‚ 51‚ was arrested on March 14, 2018.

He was caught travelling at an average speed of 236 km/h in a 120 km/h zone in his Mercedes Benz S350 on the N1 near Barrage‚ south of Johannesburg. He claimed he was rushing to Kroonstad to pick up his daughter who was waiting for him.

Mosepele appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court last week and on Thursday was found guilty on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

He was sentenced to a fine of R10‚000 or six months’ imprisonment of which R8‚000 or three months were suspended for five years.

Nkosi-Malobane welcomed Mosepele’s sentence.

“We hope the sentencing imposed on Pastor Mosepele will send a strong message that Gauteng has no place for speedsters. As authorities‚ we are deeply concerned about reckless and negligence driving on our roads especially when it is committed by someone with a high social standing in communities. We expect such people to lead by example and adhere to the rules of the road,” said Nkosi-Malobane in her statement on Sunday.

She appealed to drivers to make road safety a priority and urged law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with drivers who failed to comply with the rules of the road.