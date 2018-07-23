The municipal manager of a cash-strapped municipality in the Eastern Cape‚ beset by power and water shortages‚ has defended spending R90‚000 on fried chicken after his appointment.

Carte Blanche on Sunday lifted the lid on the shocking lack of service delivery by Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the town of Komani‚ formerly Queenstown.

The heavily indebted municipality has resorted to selling off its assets‚ such as fire engines and road graders‚ to pay off some of its debts. Komani is littered with rubbish and its roads are full of potholes.

Records revealed that municipal manager Chris Magwangqana spent R90‚000 on “catering” – listed as KFC.

Presenter Derek Watts confronted Magwangqana about the poor state of the town. “On your list of priorities‚ it is more important to spend R90‚000 on fried chicken or clean up the town and the townships‚” he asked.

“The priorities of this municipality‚ they have been set. It’s the roads‚ electricity and cleanliness of the city‚” replied Magwangqana.

“But you haven’t answered the question‚” said Watts.

“If you compare to what we spend each month on cleaning the town and township‚ that R90‚000 is far less than what we spend‚” was the response.