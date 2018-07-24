A technological battle to fight back against brazen cash-in-transit robbers has begun.

But while advances are made in safety and security mechanisms to protect millions of rand in cash transported across South Africa daily‚ there is little‚ if any‚ legislation setting minimum standards for technology to be installed in vehicles or to compel cash-in-transit companies to use the technology.

This was the message delivered at a panel discussion on potential solutions to cash heists‚ held outside Johannesburg on Tuesday.

In 2017‚ according to those on the panel discussion‚ R165-billion was transported by cash-in-transit companies in across South Africa. Of that‚ R465-million was stolen in just 10 heists‚ said panellists.

The discussion‚ which involved the Gauteng government‚ police‚ Interpol and cash-in-transit security experts‚ saw the demonstration of technology to protect money transported by road and being delivered to and collected from shops.

For such technology to be deployed it must be approved by the Reserve Bank as it can potentially destroy the money being transported.