South Africa

Bid to stop taxi violence in Gauteng

26 July 2018 - 09:11 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Roads and Transport Portfolio committee held an urgent meeting on Wednesday with taxi bosses in a bid to bring peace and stability to the troubled industry.

Taxi violence is in the spotlight after a spate of killings‚ including the massacre of 11 people returning to Johannesburg from a funeral by gunmen in KwaZulu-Natal. The twelfth victim died later in hospital. Another taxi boss was shot dead outside his house in Alexandra‚ Johannesburg‚ on Monday.

“The committee received and welcomed presentations from the leadership of the taxi industry and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport on what they perceive to be the major contributors of fuelling violence in the industry and what could be done to end the violence‚” said committee chairperson Mafika Mgcina.

“The leadership of the taxi industry took ownership of the ongoing violence in the industry and blames some operators who do not adhere to the regulations of the industry by operating in routes not allocated to them.

“Representatives of the industry also raised concerns around the manner in which the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and local municipalities issue operating permits‚ particularly in new malls and residential areas.”

The parties resolved to hold an urgent meeting with the leadership of the provincial government‚ all taxi associations in Gauteng as well as affected stakeholders‚ including law enforcement agencies.

They agreed that the committee and the department of roads and transport needed to deal with the issuing of permits and operating licences‚ and work towards a gun-free taxi ranks.

The taxi industry also committed to immediately tackle the power struggles between the leadership of its associations.

