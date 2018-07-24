It is about 10am in Ivory Park‚ the taxi rank is busy and commuters are coming in and out en masse in this Johannesburg township.

It is Monday morning‚ just 48 hours after 10 drivers from this association were gunned down in an ambush in KwaZulu-Natal. As usual‚ drivers from the Ivory Park Taxi Association wear ties – but while they look good in their formal neckwear‚ their eyes are flitting all over the place because none of them seem to know what could have been the motive behind the brutal slaying of their colleagues.

In total‚ 12 people were killed in the ambush.

The TimesLIVE crew waited outside a small office at the taxi rank while an official responsible for the operations at the rank spoke to one of the bereaved families. The man tried to look calm‚ but his feelings ultimately got the better of him.

When he realised that it was journalists in his office‚ he then called the deputy chairperson of the Ivory Park taxi association‚ who instructed him not to allow interviews with families. Instead‚ we were sent to the association’s head office in Midrand.

Three women from one of the bereaved families were asked to leave and wait for a call in case the head office allows interviews.

TimesLIVE then moved to the Midrand office where the chairperson of the Ivory Park Taxi Association‚ Johannes Mkonza‚ would meet us. On arrival‚ Mkonza was not there but it was his deputy‚ Sam Sibisi‚ who gave a warm welcome.

An unidentified man stood guard‚ watching all the comings and goings in the parking lot where taxi bosses leave their vehicles .