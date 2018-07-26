The Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg‚ was on Thursday still trying to establish how a broken needle was found lodged in the upper arm of a patient a week after she was discharged.

Jagleen Hermanus‚ 33‚ says that she walked around with excruciating pain for a week after being discharged until she returned to the facility and insisted they take an X-ray.

Hermanus was admitted in April for kidney stone treatment and spoke out about her ordeal this week‚ as an investigation into how a needle tip became embedded in her arm continues.

Gauteng’s health department‚ on behalf of the Tambo Memorial Hospital's CEO Dr Avis Naidoo‚ told TimesLIVE that they were investigating the incident.

“The hospital instituted an investigation into the incident. We can confirm that the needle tip was found in the patient’s arm and she was referred to a surgeon for further management‚” Naidoo said.

“The patient’s safety is our key priority. The matter surrounding the incident will be fully investigated and necessary disciplinary procedures will be instituted should any wrongdoing be found on the part of health professionals‚” he added.

Hermanus said she was initially told by a matron at the hospital‚ when she returned complaining about pain‚ that it was probably an infection. “She told me it’s nothing but an infection but I told her that I needed an X-ray. I went for an X-ray and the needle was found‚” said Hermanus.

“I asked for answers on how this could have happened‚ but none were given. A surgeon was called to remove the needle from my arm. I asked him to put the needle in a container for me. The doctor failed to explain to me how it could have happened and referred me to the office of the CEO.”