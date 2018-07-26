Former South African National Parks (SANParks) head Mavuso Msimang has been honoured as one of the country’s most significant post-apartheid conservation leaders – but in a remarkable gesture‚ he immediately dedicated his award to two “unsung heroes” who were ousted last year from the leadership of South Africa’s first world heritage site.

Msimang‚ 76‚ dedicated his WWF Living Planet award to Andrew Zaloumis and Terri Castis‚ who lost their respective positions as chief executive and chief financial officer of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park late last year in circumstances that have yet to be fully explained.

Zaloumis’ premature “departure” was announced by Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa‚ ostensibly to allow him to complete his studies at Cambridge University. Castis left soon afterwards‚ also without official explanation.

Msimang said there was no one who could reach greater claim to the “fairytale success” of the iSimangiso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal and neighbouring community conservation programmes than Zaloumis and Castis.

“Out of deep respect for these totally unsung heroes‚ I would like to dedicate this award given to me‚ to them‚” Msimang said when he was honoured in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Msimang - a former member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military High Command from 1966 to 1969‚ former chairman of the South African National Parks and the Isimangaliso Wetland Park Authority and current chairman of Corruption Watch (South Africa) and CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation - said he believed there was no other park in the country that had done as much for community conservation than iSimangaliso.

Though he did not throw any further light on why Zaloumis or Castis left unexpectedly‚ Msimang said in prepared remarks that he intended to document the achievements of the park in future‚ along with “challenges and obstacles”.