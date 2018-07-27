“Free” banking with Capitec actually cost Stephen Wall R64.75‚ and he wasn’t amused.

Wall was so upset by an SMS from the organisation which claims to help people “bank better‚ live better” that he complained about it to the advertising watchdog.

And on Friday the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) agreed with him that “free” and “R64.75” are not the same thing‚ instructing its members not to accept any Capitec adverts claiming the contrary.

Wall saw red over an SMS from Capitec saying: “Mr Wall‚ your June fees: R64.75. Interest earned: R1‚846.30. Well done! By earning more interest than your bank fees‚ you banked for free”.