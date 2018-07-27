“Five times over legal limit at 3pm in the afternoon...”

With that comment‚ a mayoral committee member welcomed Cape Town’s first breath-testing van to the war on drink-driving.

The van — more correctly called a mobile alcohol evidentiary breath alcohol testing vehicle — had its first outing in Milnerton starting at 2pm‚ and within an hour the first serious miscreant was under arrest.

JP Smith‚ the mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ said the equipment in the vehicle did away with the need to draw blood from suspected drink-drivers and send it away for testing.

“This will not only help cut down on time spent processing drunk-driving suspects following their arrest‚ but will also accelerate court proceedings‚” he said.

The Western Cape transport department said the vehicle was the second in the country‚ following a successful trial with the provincial traffic service in Caledon‚ in the Overberg.

The province has trained operators of the new unit and supplied two breath-testing machines. “[The department] was able to draw on its close co-operation with the Western Cape Director for Public Prosecutions in a process that has seen the re-introduction of evidentiary breath alcohol testing in the province‚” it said.