Muhsin Ertugral will be staying at Ajax Cape Town‚ even after the club gave up their legal battle to avoid relegation and on Friday settled for a place in the National First Division.

“Muhsin is staying‚ he’s committed‚” said Ajax Cape Town owner Ari Efstathiou after announcing that the club would no longer continue with its legal battle to keep its place in the Absa Premiership and had accepted they had been relegated.

“It’s very important for us because‚ obviously he came midway through the campaign‚ in the second part of the season‚ and to show continuity is important for us.

“You can imagine that financially‚ it is quite a strain for us but we think it is important if our intentions are to immediately get back up to the [top-flight].

“We have to keep the head intact and Muhsin has committed himself to the club for this year.”

Ertugral replaced Stanley Menzo just before Christmas in the hope of taking Ajax off the bottom of the table but won only three out of 17 league matches in charge since January.

But Efstathiou admitted he would have to sell players to make money to keep the club going for the new season now that they would no longer receive the monthly R1.5-million grant given to each of the 16 top-flight clubs.

Captain Musa Lebusa and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen are set to leave the club in the next weeks.

Ajax were dealt a blow in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday‚ having attempts to interdict the new season‚ and block the PSL seeking leave to appeal a decision reinstating the Urban Warriors in the league‚ adjudged against them.

The legal wrangle relates to point deducted from Ajax in arbitration relating to the eligibility of striker Tendai Ndoro‚ who turned out for three clubs in 2017-18 when Fifa rules say you can play for a maximum of two.