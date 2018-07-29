South Africa

Elephant family relocated to Addo Park to save them

29 July 2018 - 10:58 By Katharine Child
The elephants are currently living in a busy part of the park that is accessible by railways and new roads.
The elephants are currently living in a busy part of the park that is accessible by railways and new roads.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A family of 27 elephants will be moved to an isolated part of Addo Elephant National Park on Monday‚ in an area where the animals were once hunted to extinction.

The move is to keep the elephants safe as poaching for ivory increases in Africa.

Addo Elephant National Park is near Port Elizabeth and is the third largest game reserve in South Africa.

The elephants are currently living in a busy part of the park that is accessible by railways and new roads.

The move is organised by SA National Parks and the charity Network for Animals (NFA).

“It is a proud moment for South Africa‚” said David Barritt‚ NFA’s campaign director. “At a time when the United Nations estimates that 100 elephants are killed in Africa by poachers every day‚ we are doing something that should make sure elephants are safe in the wild.

“South Africa’s elephants are part of our national heritage and vitally important for our tourist industry‚” said Barritt. “This is one major step towards reclaiming the wilderness for elephants.”

Many poachers in South Africa escape across the border to Mozambique.

The Addo Park is about 1‚320 km from Mozambique.

The charity NFA said in a statement: “The process started two months ago when Addo rangers identified a suitable family group and herded them by helicopter to an area which was then temporarily fenced. On Monday‚ the family will be darted from helicopters‚ loaded on to trucks and driven to the new area.

“They have to be moved in a family group which means moving the matriarch (elephant families are always headed by one female)‚ young bulls and cows and youngsters‚ plus the very important older bull whose job it is to make babies.”

MORE

Boffins discover how to repel Kruger elephants with bee-scented socks

Researchers say elephants' well-honed fear of bees could be used to help keep them away from places where they risk conflicts with humans
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Elephants to roam in northern Addo park…for the first time in 150 years

History will be made on July 31 when SANParks and animal welfare non-profit Network for Animals (NFA) relocates an elephant family to where it once ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe to hold press conference on eve of Zimbabwe election: spokesman Africa
  2. Two dead in crash on Ben Schoeman highway South Africa
  3. Elephant family relocated to Addo Park to save them South Africa
  4. Cambodians vote in 'sham' election without opposition World
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X