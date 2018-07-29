Highlands Park CEO Larry Brookstone has forthrightly admitted that firing Allan Freese as coach in the 2016-17 season where the club were relegated from the Premier Soccer League was a mistake.

Freese was fired when Highlands‚ vastly inexperienced in the PSL‚ seemed to panic after a 4-1 defeat against SuperSport United in their fifth game.

Park’s results until then had not been overly poor – especially for a team who had been promoted through the playoffs‚ a serious disadvantage for a side already grappling with the higher level of the PSL‚ as it meant there were less players available to sign.

They had begun the 2016-17 season beating Baroka FC‚ losing against Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City‚ and drawing against Cape Town City.

Highlands appointed veteran ex-Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund and the disruption backfired as the team plummeted to an eventual last-place finish.

Brookstone was asked about the safety of his current technical team – head coach Owen Da Gama‚ assisted by Freese‚ who returned to the club in their runaway season being crowned National First Division (NFD) champions last season – on the side’s return to the PSL.