Cape Town schools are under siege from gangsters‚ says the education MEC.

Debbie Schäfer said on Tuesday she had asked schools to review their safety plans‚ “specifically with regards to effective access control measures and their contingency plans in emergency situations”.

The followed a flare-up of gang violence‚ which combined with a shortage of police was placing schools in “grave danger”.

“Criminals‚ and gangs in particular‚ are literally running riot holding our children and communities hostage‚” said Schäfer.

This was the result of “chronic under-resourcing” of the police in the Western Cape‚ both in terms of numbers as well as officers with the necessary experience.

Schäfer described the situation last week in Scottsdene‚ a suburb of Kraaifontein‚ in which “shots rang out continuously around our schools”.

She said: “One police van arrived with one police officer who was unable to enter the area until back-up arrived‚ which it never did.