The regular echoes of gunshots in the Ocean View community has left residents scared to leave their homes and children “too scared to play outside‚” says Mastoera Williams‚ a community leader in the area.

On Sunday‚ about 400 residents marched to the Ocean View police station‚ some holding placards which read: “Parents should not bury their children.”

The group handed over a petition to the station commander‚ demanding that the area be made safer. They want CCTV cameras to be installed by August‚ for an investigating officer to be on duty around the clock‚ regular roadblocks as well as stop and search operations. Residents have also asked for street lights to be fixed and police vacancies to be filled.

Reading the memorandum‚ Williams said‚ “The community of Ocean View is infested with gangs‚ drugs‚ robbery‚ mugging and killings. This has been allowed to continue for far too long and it appears that nothing is being done to bring stability‚ safety and security to Ocean View. Government is failing us.” She said people are being killed on a weekly basis in the community.

It was the third time residents have taken to the streets to demand more police visibility. On 22 September‚ residents clashed with police during a protest‚ which started peacefully‚ to demand that police take action to reduce the high level of crime in the township.

Ocean View police station services three other communities namely‚ Masiphumelele‚ Kommetjie and Scarborough and has about 88 police officers.