IN PICTURES | Women show strength and unity as they march against abuse
01 August 2018 - 13:41
Women across South Africa were united on Wednesday as they took part in #TotalShutdown marches.
The national march is a protest against gender-based violence in the country.
The women - young and old, and of all races - were flooded with emotion as they marched.
A moment of silence. #TotalShutDown pic.twitter.com/2Mss8ey3zU— Abigail Javier (@AbigailJavier_) August 1, 2018
Visuals from the Intersectional woman's march as they make their way to Durban city hall #TotalShutDown @yasantha @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/0C1cmX25hY— lwandile bhengu (@Lwandi_N) August 1, 2018