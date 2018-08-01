South Africa

IN PICTURES | Women show strength and unity as they march against abuse

01 August 2018 - 13:41 By timeslive
A #TotalShutdown marcher holds her hands up in chains in demonstration against violence against women in Cape Town on August 1, 2018.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Women across South Africa were united on Wednesday as they took part in #TotalShutdown marches.

The national march is a protest against gender-based violence in the country.

The women - young and old, and of all races - were flooded with emotion as they marched.

#TotalShutdown marchers gather at the Cape University of Technology in Cape Town as they prepare to march to Parliament on August 1, 2018.
Image: Aron Hyman
A Cape Town protester holds up a skateboard while taking part in the #TotalShutdown march on August 1, 2018.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux
A mother who lost her child to gang violence in Cape Town takes part in a candle vigil as part of the #TotalShutdown march across South Africa on August 1, 2018.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux
Members of the ANC Women’s League gather at Constitutional Court in Johannesburg to take part in the #TotalShutdown march on August 1, 2018.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times
Women take part in the #TotalShutdown march in Pretoria on August 1, 2018.
Image: Abigail Javier
A woman shows slogans painted on her legs during the #TotalShutdown march in Pretoria on August 1, 2018.
Image: Abigail Javier
Women hold placards as they take part in the #TotalShutdown march in Pretoria on August 1, 2018.
Image: Abigail Javier
A tearful Xoliswa Buthelezi at the #TotalShutdown march in Pietermaritzburg on August 1, 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen
Women in Pietermaritzburg take part in the #TotalShutdown march on August 1, 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen
Women make their way through the streets of Durban to the city hall where they will be handing over a memorandum to government officials as part of the #TotalShutdown march on August 1, 2018.
Image: Thuli Dlamini
Women make their way through the streets of Durban as part of the #TotalShutdown march on August 1, 2018.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

