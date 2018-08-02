Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane is preparing to go to court as he continues his bid to halt efforts to uncover actions that led to the destruction of the tax agency under his watch.

Moyane’s legal team is awaiting a response from President Cyril Ramaphosa after all objections lodged by the embattled tax boss to his disciplinary inquiry were dismissed on Tuesday by its chairman‚ advocate Azhar Bham.

Ramaphosa will now have to weigh in on whether he will halt either the disciplinary inquiry into Moyane or the Judge Robert Nugent commission of inquiry into governance and administrative issues at Sars.

Moyane faced another blow to his attempts to have one of the two processes halted and to have former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s affidavit about his conduct at Sars deemed inadmissible when Bham dismissed his objections‚ lodged through his legal team led by advocate Dali Mpofu.

Moyane’s attorney‚ Eric Mabuza‚ said the ball was now in Ramaphosa’s court and if he too responded unfavourably to Moyane’s demands‚ Mabuza would go to court as instructed by his client.

- BusinessLIVE